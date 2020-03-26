Letters: Voice of hope

Letters: Voice of hope

Our "leaders" in Washington, D.C., are debating needs or solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic by finding fault, blaming, demanding money for everything from masks to “pork” and trying to buy favor or votes.

Very few speak with wisdom that will calm us and lead us out of this moment in time.

I suggest we listen to the voice that conveys hope for us individually and as a nation to quickly come out of this stronger, smarter and more united.

Odine Husemoen

Longview

