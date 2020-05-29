Letters: Vision and ability

Letters: Vision and ability

Wanda and I are eager and proud to endorse and contribute to Jeff Wilson's candidacy for Washington state senator.

His work as a Port of Longview commissioner has unquestionably demonstrated the vision and ability to implement the promising future all of us residing in the 19th District have hoped for and too long awaited.

With the concerns in today's environment, we encourage voters who may not be familiar with the commissioner or the man to do yourselves and our district a favor — take the opportunity (either online or in person) when possible to see him, ask your questions, hear what he has to say and then decide for yourselves.

Richard and Wanda McCaine

Kelso

