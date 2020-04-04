Letters: Virus response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On March 14, President Trump said "I don't take responsibility."

In 2005, the U.S. agency for international development developed a program to help detect and research infectious diseases such as the coronavirus. This program, which was set up in response to the H5N1 bird flu scare, continued through the Bush administration and through the Obama administration.

In 2018, Trump ordered the entire global health arm shut down. He fired the entire Pandemic Response Team. And that's only part of what he's done to hollow out our nation's public health structure.

When asked by a reporter, Trump said, "I didn't do it," and "I don't know anything about it."

The move to start developing coronavirus tests could have been made weeks ago had the president and his advisers felt it was necessary. Instead, he claimed World Health Organization's numbers were false and that "people will get better very rapidly. They don't even need to see a doctor and can still go to work."

Robert Geissler

Castle Rock