Letters: Virtual town halls

I am very disappointed that Carolyn Long could not have in-person town halls during this pandemic.

Two years ago I was present at several of these events and found her to be a good listener, compassionate, and willing to admit lack of knowledge (but would follow up). She listens to all comments and questions with no limit on time.

Please vote for Carolyn Long who knows that a "real" town hall occurs when everyone is welcomed and honored. People before politics.

Greg Lapic

Longview

