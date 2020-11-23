Letters: Vibrant downtown

I encourage the council to immediately consider this injection of vitality into the community with market rate housing. In doing so, there are a couple of critical points I want to make.

First, most of those who choose to live in downtowns want the area to be walkable and bikeable; this has been shown in many cities around the country.

Secondly, I understand it's important to consider parking options while designing the new construction. But there are, and have been for years, so many empty parking spaces in other lots and on the street that no one will ever need to walk more than a block to get anywhere downtown, even if one lot is developed. As Brickey said, it would be good to have to solve the problem of running out of parking spaces.