Letters: Valuing human life

I am writing in support of Gov. Jay Inslee and his efforts to save lives in Washington. Thanks to Inslee’s measures, Washington state has done a better job at controlling the virus than many states. It takes courage to make the hard decisions to save lives, when many clamor against these decisions for political and monetary reasons.

People who refuse to follow the rules are the reason the outbreak has worsened recently. Apparently, these violators do not value human life. Eating at restaurants and personal comfort is more valuable to them than the lives of their neighbors.

States and countries with the most aggressive masking and shut down policies have had the fewest COVID cases and deaths this year. Businesses who flagrantly violate the state rules should be held responsible for resulting deaths. They should also be fined, and they should not be eligible for any state funds at any time.

By the way, it is poor business policy to kill off your customers, and I will never patronize these businesses again.

Nancy Zahn

Toutle

