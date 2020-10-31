Letters: Use your record

In this morning's Daily News (Oct. 29), the auditor’s office warns voters of a fraudulent voter website dispelling misinformation.

Well, how about the candidates who are doing the same thing? We are bombarded by over funded attack ads that spew lies, manipulating statements out of context and using fear language such as socialist mob, dangerous radicals, extremists and blatant lies about opponents' positions.

If they can’t campaign on their own records, they should not be running our government.

My votes will go to candidates who demonstrate integrity, honesty and care for the health and well being of the citizens of Southwest Washington.

My votes go to Carolyn Long, Dean Takko and Brian Blake.

Kathleen Wilson

Kelso