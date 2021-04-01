Letters: Use the courts

This letter is in regard to the article of March 24, 2021, where it is reported that the Cowlitz County commissioners approved a resolution that they would "Ignore 'Unconstitutional mandates' on guns."
Since when did the Constitution give county commissioners the right to determine the constitutionality of any law? The law is the law, and last I heard the Constitution’s balance of powers gives the courts the final determination over any law's constitutionality. Last I heard, when organizations or people feel their constitutional rights have been violated, they use the courts to remedy that concern. Since when does a county commissioner board have more rights than the rest of us? Arne Mortensen and the county commissioners should be ashamed of themselves for even thinking this is appropriate!
We all have the right to disagree with laws that are being proposed or even passed, but when a county commissioner board acts in this way it should be enough to ensure we vote for a new slate of commissioners!!
Robert Mumford
Longview