Letters: Use the courts

Since when did the Constitution give county commissioners the right to determine the constitutionality of any law? The law is the law, and last I heard the Constitution’s balance of powers gives the courts the final determination over any law's constitutionality. Last I heard, when organizations or people feel their constitutional rights have been violated, they use the courts to remedy that concern. Since when does a county commissioner board have more rights than the rest of us? Arne Mortensen and the county commissioners should be ashamed of themselves for even thinking this is appropriate!