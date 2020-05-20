Letters: Untenable

In a recent letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 20, K.D. Slade stated, "We have had pandemics in the past, but they didn't turn into a health and economic crisis because previous presidents sent medical teams to the countries where and when the pandemics started to begin work on treatments before the pandemics hit America."

Really? It started in China. Do you think the communist Chinese would have permitted this? This is a ludicrous assertion. They essentially shut us out. Should we have tried to force our way in? Untenable position to say the least.

Samuel Coleman

Winlock

