Letters: Unleashed

Letters: Unleashed

{{featured_button_text}}

We need a leash law in Longview.

After having been attacked by two different dogs unleashed and unrestrained on two different occasions, I've had enough. I am amazed at how many people do not know that we don't have a leash law.

We need more than requiring leashed dogs at city parks, we need that same peace of mind throughout the city. I am tired of taking my life in my hands to simply take a walk. I have contacted one City Council member who has told me she is looking into it. I've been told by the Humane Society of Cowlitz County that they've tried getting one passed before to no avail; why, I cannot imagine. The time has come. Give them the tools and authority to make Longview safer for walkers, bikers and runners.

Please Longview City Council, give the Humane Society the support to make us all safer. I encourage everyone to contact them directly to support this vital service.

Brenda Rubash

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Up and running

I think it is everyone's goal to get to Phase 3 and have the economy up and running. No one can force you to wear a mask. You do it to help re…

Letters

Letters: Elephant Ears

For the first time in more than 40 years Altrusans missed selling Elephant Ears at the Go 4th celebration at Lake Sacajawea.

Letters

Letters: For shame

With our COVID-19 numbers climbing each day, I am appalled at Larry Woods for wanting to bringing 10,000 people to Longview and Cowlitz County.

Letters

Letters: Rises to the challenge

I have worked with Rosemary Siipola over the last several years on regional matters, and she has always risen to whatever challenge was in fro…

Letters

Letter: Doublespeak

My letter to the editor is in response to Arne Mortensen’s letter about the landfill in the July 1 print edition of The Daily News.

Letters

Letters: See what happens

Breaking news (June 20): Another Florida record day. Added 4049 new COVID-19 cases overnight. 12.36% positivity rate.

Letters

Letters: Experience counts

Some people apply to become government leaders due to their experience. Others file to serve blind to reality. With inexperienced candidates, …

Letters

Letters: Curious letters

In Sunday’s Daily News (July 5), I noticed a couple of letters to the editor complaining stridently about the We the People event held at Lake…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News