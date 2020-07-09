Letters: Unleashed

After having been attacked by two different dogs unleashed and unrestrained on two different occasions, I've had enough. I am amazed at how many people do not know that we don't have a leash law.

We need more than requiring leashed dogs at city parks, we need that same peace of mind throughout the city. I am tired of taking my life in my hands to simply take a walk. I have contacted one City Council member who has told me she is looking into it. I've been told by the Humane Society of Cowlitz County that they've tried getting one passed before to no avail; why, I cannot imagine. The time has come. Give them the tools and authority to make Longview safer for walkers, bikers and runners.