Letters: Unite the country

The role of the government is to unite the country, not divide it, right?

I've been reading Jacob Soboroff's recently published book, "Separated." Soboroff describes and quotes Jeff Sessions, the Trump administration's first attorney general, who evoked the Apostle Paul (Romans 13) to try to justify separating children from their parents.

It bothered me when Attorney General Sessions did this. It worries me more now, and I think it should cause all of us to stop and think about what is happening in our country.

I believe the use or abuse of religion in order to achieve a political agenda is dangerous and smacks of possible religious persecution. The Founding Fathers knew this when they set up separation of church and state. see the First Amendment to the Constitution - freedom of religion.

Allow me to now be crystal clear regarding what I think about this. If I was 90% sure, I'd vote for Joe Biden for president before, I'm 100% sure now.

Carl Dominey

Astoria