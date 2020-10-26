 Skip to main content
Letters: Unintentional error

Editor's note: Diane L. Dick's Community Voices piece appeared in the Oct. 17 issue of The Daily News.

I made a faulty assumption in my recent TDN commentary.

I stated Cowlitz County through the Cowlitz Economic Development Council had authorized a CARES Act pandemic relief loan to Pan Pacific Energy. They are not the authorizing agency.

While the county received CARES funds to distribute, Pan Pacific Energy received a forgivable loan through another CARES program, the Payroll Protection Program, administered by the Small Business Administration and lending institutions, not Cowlitz County or the CEDC.

I regret the unintentional error.

Diane L. Dick

Longview

 

