Letters: Unintentional error

Editor's note: Diane L. Dick's Community Voices piece appeared in the Oct. 17 issue of The Daily News.
I made a faulty assumption in my recent TDN commentary.
I stated Cowlitz County through the Cowlitz Economic Development Council had authorized a CARES Act pandemic relief loan to Pan Pacific Energy. They are not the authorizing agency.
While the county received CARES funds to distribute, Pan Pacific Energy received a forgivable loan through another CARES program, the Payroll Protection Program, administered by the Small Business Administration and lending institutions, not Cowlitz County or the CEDC.
I regret the unintentional error.
Diane L. Dick
Longview
