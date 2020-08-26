Letters: Unhealthy odors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four out of six consecutive days recently my house indoors had terrible mill odors. Stenches were very strong and objectionable all day long in Longview on a hot 95-degree day.

Unhealthy, very offensive odors have increased a lot and are in my house often on a daily basis.

Neighbors and I smell strong sulfur, awful wastewater, and chemical-type stenches at different times, day and night.

I feel for the people who live closer to mills. People would like to be outdoors. People would like to just enjoy themselves inside their homes. People would like to feel well and healthy and be active.

Please care for the health of our community and report odors to Department of Ecology at 360-407-7563 or 360-407-6355. Messages may also be left nights and weekends with odor, date, time, description and general location.

Thank you.

Donna Dishman

Longview