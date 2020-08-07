You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: Unfunded

Letters: Unfunded

Some people certainly do need to be unfunded. They are called politicians.

The ones who voted to unfund the police should be listed in the media somewhere so that all of us voters can see who they are. All of the people who voted to unfund the police need to be totally unfunded. All others in that legislative body need to be unfunded for at least 10% for even letting this happen.

These men and women put on their uniforms knowing they now seem to have no respect from their own government, and a lot of the public. They go out on the job knowing that any simple traffic stop or domestic problem might develop into violence, with them in the middle or even the end.

You will be the first to call them when you have any trouble.

Unfund the police. Shame on you, shame on you.

Phyllis Makinster

Kelso

