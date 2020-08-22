 Skip to main content
Letters: Unfair attacks

Letters: Unfair attacks

Attacks against Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler vollied by her opponent Carolyn Long and her supporters are despicable.

Herrera Beutler's oldest daughter survived being born three months premature and a kidney transplant. Herrera Beutler purchases her own insurance from the Obamacare exchange, as do all members of Congress. The "gold-plated congressional health plan" is a myth. Furthermore, Herrera Beutler won an award from the Children's Hospitals for securing a law to help sick kids on Medicaid access better care.

So, when I read letters to the editor like Judy MacLeod's attacking Herera Beutler for saving her child on the health insurance Herrera Beutler paid for, it makes me furious. MacLeod and her favored politician Carolyn Long need to debate ideas, not attack little children whose parents' cried, prayed and fought to save them. There are better ways to make political points.

Ella Masters

Kelso

