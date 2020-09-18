Letters: Underscoring confusion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A special thank you to Lynn Harper and The Daily News.

I have recently been "thanked" by several community members for a recent Letter to the Editor that included several Bible passages. As Lynn Walker points out, a name similar to mine was attached to a letter to the editor that commented on "the bull in the china shop."

Nancy Edwards contacted me to verify which Kathleen Johnson wrote which letter. I verified that I, Kathleen A. Johnson, a Kelso resident for more than 50 years, wrote the "bull in the china shop" letter, only.

I may be a faithful person, I am not the Bible scholar that the Kathleen Johnson from Longview is, and I am NOT the author of her message.

This type of confusion underscores, completely, that people should be very careful to not assign assumptions to what they THINK is the truth.

I stand by my angst that our government system may be heading down a rabbit hole that may be harmful to the unsuspecting masses.

Kathleen A. Johnson

50-plus years in Kelso