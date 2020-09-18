 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Underscoring confusion

Letters: Underscoring confusion

{{featured_button_text}}

A special thank you to Lynn Harper and The Daily News.

I have recently been "thanked" by several community members for a recent Letter to the Editor that included several Bible passages. As Lynn Walker points out, a name similar to mine was attached to a letter to the editor that commented on "the bull in the china shop."

Nancy Edwards contacted me to verify which Kathleen Johnson wrote which letter. I verified that I, Kathleen A. Johnson, a Kelso resident for more than 50 years, wrote the "bull in the china shop" letter, only.

I may be a faithful person, I am not the Bible scholar that the Kathleen Johnson from Longview is, and I am NOT the author of her message.

This type of confusion underscores, completely, that people should be very careful to not assign assumptions to what they THINK is the truth.

I stand by my angst that our government system may be heading down a rabbit hole that may be harmful to the unsuspecting masses.

Kathleen A. Johnson

50-plus years in Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Build the plant

The Department of Ecology has released a draft report stating Northwest Innovation Works improves global air quality. Now is the time we stand…

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: Waste of money

Whether it be restroom renovations for half a million dollars or “White House” renovations for the Port of Longview for $2.4 million, I can’t …

Letters

Letters: Merits, not labels

In response to Merrylee Lanehart’s Sept. 9 letter to the editor, being a patriot is not exclusive to any particular political party. A commitm…

Letters

Letters: Air matters

Southwest Washington residents have been bombarded by "very unhealthy" smoke recently, with Seattle and Portland recording the worst air pollu…

Letters

Letters: Hands off

Last Thursday (Sept. 10) I placed a Biden/Harris sign in my front yard. The next morning I went outside and it was gone. I was furious.

Letters

Letters: All God's people

It was 1954 or 1955 when Aunt Jemima came to Longview for a Quaker Oats promotional. Dressed in her long cotton dress, apron and bandana aroun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News