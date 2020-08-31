Letters: Under attack

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Don Doyle's June 6 letter to the editor, I am sorry he got offended by my letter.

He must have missed the whole point of my letter because he wants to know what kind of an authoritarian regime I grew up in.

Well, I will tell you, I grew up in a small town on a small farm where I milked cows, slopped hogs and picked up eggs, plus other chores.

My folks worked hard to keep a bed for us to sleep on and good food to eat. We also were taught respect for ALL people and animals.

You don't have to love President Trump, but you don't have to sit around with hate in your heart eating away at you like a cancer, either.

I respect the 24/7 hours he is putting in for our country and keeping us from falling like the left to Communism.

My father was in Pearl Harbor when they were attacked by Communists. He and millions of other soldiers fought and sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Every war we have been in was to protect us from Communism.

Now, we are under attack again on our own soil within our own government. I'm sure General James "Mad Dog" Mattis may be considered a traitor and all the other China-centric billionaire coupes who are trying to turn our country into Communism.