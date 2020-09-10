Letters: Uncaring virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am starting to wonder if all common sense is lost in this country. I'm not sure why people have hung their lives on their "freedom" to do as they want and made COVID-19 a political issue.

Folks it's a virus, it doesn't care if you're Republican or a Democrat, it doesn't care if you're black or white, red or yellow. It could care less what religion you are or if you're young or old. All it wants is a new host to keep it alive. It doesn't think or target, it just tries to stay alive in a new host.

I am old and not in good health, so if your freedom won't allow you to wear a mask or social distance if you see an old fat guy wearing a mask, please stay away from me. I will thank you in advance because I believe most of us are good people who want to do the right thing.

Dale Davis

Longview