Letters: Unaffordable

Our do-nothing Congress recently did something meaningful and genuinely potentially helpful for vast numbers of everyday Americans.

House Democrats passed House Resolution 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which proposes several solid avenues by which to lower prescription drug costs.

What is being proposed is a combined approach. The bill would limit out-of-pocket expenses for senior citizens in Medicare Part D. It would allow negotiations with drug companies for lower prices. It would limit the ability of drug companies to raise prices astronomically year after year by tying price increases to inflation. Part of the total cost savings to Medicare would then subsidize the new benefits of vision, hearing and dental. The bill wouldn’t only benefit people on Medicare. It has benefits for those with private insurance, too.

For anyone desperately needing affordable insulin or Epi pens, though, don’t hold your breath. That bill is sitting on the desk of Majority leader Mitch McConnell and he has no intention of introducing it for debate in the Senate, much less holding a vote on it. 

Call or write Senator McConnell and President Trump today. If they don’t like the plan set forth in HR 3, it’s time for them to propose how they’re going to address the problem of unaffordable prescription drugs.

L.L. Hauer

Winlock

