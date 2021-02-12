Letters: Un-American

Recently, E. Donald Cullen wrote a paid advertising piece, sent to The Daily News, that strongly criticized the actions of Jaime Herrera Beutler for supporting the efforts to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Her actions should be applauded. It's not easy to break from the grip of political partisanship. Cullen claims impeachment accomplishes nothing as those seeking impeachment “never had the votes." Why is that? Simply put, it's because too many Republican senators are bowing to partisan pressure rather than acknowledging Trump’s culpability for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. They appear to fear whatever influences Trump may bring to bear in the future.

But there is a larger issue here. The Jan. 6 insurrection was a domestic attack on the United States. Those who participated acted in an anti-American way, and that includes Trump. That’s right, anti-American. Sympathizers of the Jan 6 insurrection are expressing an un-American conviction. That’s right , un-American. Add the word “hypocrites” to the behavior of those who held Trump banners and the American flag together. Lady Liberty must be somewhere, weeping. Un-American. Trump is no patriot. Where’s the HUAC (House Un-American Activities Committee) when it is really needed?

Mark Bergeson

Longview