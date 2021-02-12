 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Un-American

Letters: Un-American

{{featured_button_text}}

Recently, E. Donald Cullen wrote a paid advertising piece, sent to The Daily News, that strongly criticized the actions of Jaime Herrera Beutler for supporting the efforts to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Her actions should be applauded. It's not easy to break from the grip of political partisanship. Cullen claims impeachment accomplishes nothing as those seeking impeachment “never had the votes." Why is that? Simply put, it's because too many Republican senators are bowing to partisan pressure rather than acknowledging Trump’s culpability for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. They appear to fear whatever influences Trump may bring to bear in the future.

But there is a larger issue here. The Jan. 6 insurrection was a domestic attack on the United States. Those who participated acted in an anti-American way, and that includes Trump. That’s right, anti-American. Sympathizers of the Jan 6 insurrection are expressing an un-American conviction. That’s right , un-American. Add the word “hypocrites” to the behavior of those who held Trump banners and the American flag together. Lady Liberty must be somewhere, weeping. Un-American. Trump is no patriot. Where’s the HUAC (House Un-American Activities Committee) when it is really needed?

Mark Bergeson

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Hypocrisy

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler stated that President Trump “acted against his oath of office,” therefore she voted to impeach him.

Letters

Letters: Not in the book

How could a person running for our president use such comments about women? Remember "Just grab them by the _____?"

Letters

Letters: Backpedaling

"There's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months." Gee, that's not what Joe Biden was saying on …

Letters

Letters: A caring facility

I want to take this opportunity to thank Peace Health St John Medical Center on the great job they are doing administering the COVID-19 vaccin…

Letters

Letters: Similarities

After watching the Impeachment trial, I hope our students are being taught the "Rise and Fall of the Third Reich." The similarities between Ad…

Letters

Letters: Slip-up

Drop the word God from the pledge, abolish the song "America the Beautiful" because of that word.

Letters

Letters: Beer Hall Putsch

So what sort of government would prevail in the United States if former President Trump and the Republican Party had successfully swept aside …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News