Letters: U.S. Capitol intrusion

I am deeply saddened by the people who forced their way into the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6 while members of the House of Representatives were performing their constitutional duty of counting and debating the electoral college vote.

There is no excuse for their intrusion. Those who planned and initiated this are criminals. Every one of them should be identified, arrested, tried in a court of law and punished. If anyone entered "innocently," carried in by the throng and the passion of the moment, you also are guilty. Turn yourself in, take your punishment, and help identify others who intruded. If you attempt to hide and avoid prosecution, you are even more guilty.

Peaceful protests are an important part of our rights and are an American tradition, but the people who did this are traitors to the country. If you thought of yourself as a supporter of President Trump, you were wrong. You betrayed him and the many millions who voted for him and actually everyone else.

Sidney Goodrich

Rainier

