Letters: Two thumbs up

I would like to give a couple of "thumbs up." First to the Cowlitz County election board. Our ballots came in the mail. My husband and I sat at our own table and marked them. Then I put them in the mail with full confidence that they would be received and counted.

I think as a state we have a good system My second "thumbs up" goes to The Daily News. Other than the Seahawks and the World Series, I have no interest in sports. But with National sports being shut down, the paper turned more to local teams and players, giving these teams a chance to be highlighted and have their pictures printed. These are the two that come to my mind, but I am sure readers can think of others.