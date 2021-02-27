 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Two thumbs up

Letters: Two thumbs up

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to give a couple of "thumbs up." First to the Cowlitz County election board. Our ballots came in the mail. My husband and I sat at our own table and marked them. Then I put them in the mail with full confidence that they would be received and counted.

I think as a state we have a good system My second "thumbs up" goes to The Daily News. Other than the Seahawks and the World Series, I have no interest in sports. But with National sports being shut down, the paper turned more to local teams and players, giving these teams a chance to be highlighted and have their pictures printed. These are the two that come to my mind, but I am sure readers can think of others.

Clara Todd

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Roman: Is it worth it?

I often find myself shifting through the various Facebook posts of people who live in the Cowlitz County area, and I think, whatever happened …

Letters

Letters: Support HB 1078

I can’t tell you how many times I have opened up about my past involvement with the criminal legal system and heard the response, “I never wou…

Letters

Letters: A sham

In response to Mary Ann Johnson's letter of Feb. 18: Quite the opposite. The 43 votes to acquit did not sell their souls to the devil.

Letters

Letters: No red carpet

I think most people in our community agree our county needs industry and decent jobs. I hope most people agree climate change is a disaster th…

Letters

Letters: Alternative facts

John Peters' Feb 16 letter to the editor in The Daily News, as a response to Art Birkmeyer's letter of Feb. 11, is an example of alternate facts.

Letters

Eyman: They're after you

In the past 22 years, we’ve qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. They all limited the governments’ power over us and have sav…

Letters

Letters: They don't want to

I feel that all city and county officials should be charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of the homeless. It is the job of the offici…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News