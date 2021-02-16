Letters: Two things

First, it would seem that The Daily News has all but stopped printing letters to the editor. I for one enjoy those letters and it keeps me informed about what the people in my community are thinking.

Second, so the Republicans vote not to impeach a president who incited an attempted coupe and later condemn him for his actions and involvement because even though the Senate voted it was constitutional to try him those same senators say it wasn't? Now why would this confuse me? After hearing no less than a dozen law professors from both sides of the aisle say it was constitutional, more than 40 of the senators still vote to acquit saying it wasn't constitutional and then some call for him to be tried in the Washington, D.C., courts? Sen. Mitch McConnell condemns him and says he's guilty, but still voted to acquit?