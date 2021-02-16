 Skip to main content
Letters: Two things

Two things I'm confused by.

First, it would seem that The Daily News has all but stopped printing letters to the editor. I for one enjoy those letters and it keeps me informed about what the people in my community are thinking.

Second, so the Republicans vote not to impeach a president who incited an attempted coupe and later condemn him for his actions and involvement because even though the Senate voted it was constitutional to try him those same senators say it wasn't? Now why would this confuse me? After hearing no less than a dozen law professors from both sides of the aisle say it was constitutional, more than 40 of the senators still vote to acquit saying it wasn't constitutional and then some call for him to be tried in the Washington, D.C., courts? Sen. Mitch McConnell condemns him and says he's guilty, but still voted to acquit?

This tells me that the Republican Party that I grew up respecting is gone. I find it hard to believe all Republicans believe what the "new" party leaders are doing. I fear for the future of this country if Qanon and the Proud Boys are the voice of the Grand Old Party.

Dale Davis

Longview

