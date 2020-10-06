 Skip to main content
Letters: Two proven leaders

As the election approaches, I’d like to recognize two legislators, Rep. Brian Blake and Sen. Dean Takko. who have served the 19th Legislative District well for years.

Each one chairs a committee important to this area. Rep. Blake chairs the House Committee on Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Sen. Takko chairs the Senate Local Government Committee.

We are fortunate to have two people, both raised in the area and familiar with its communities and economy, especially concerning natural resources, in leadership roles.

Both work across the aisle and they spend many hours in meetings with constituents, state agencies and local governments on issues that may not always be popular, but must be dealt with

I am a lifelong resident of the 19th Legislative District, involved with rural adaptations such as commercial fishing and timber. I am grateful to these two men for their hard work and recommend their re-election.

If you value access to water, timber, fisheries, resources and wildlife, it is crucial to have their representation. This is an urban/rural issue, not one of political party.

Kent Martin

Skamokawa

