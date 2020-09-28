 Skip to main content
Letters: Twindemic is coming

The pandemic is going away,

Just not as Trump likes to portray,

Replaced by the flu, with COVID too,

A TWINDEMIC is coming our way.

Jim MacLeod

Kalama

