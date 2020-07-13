Letters: Turning red

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's time for a change in Olympia. Dean Takko and Brian Blake have been there too long. They voted to hike 12 state taxes by $27 billion, including increases in the B&O, real estate and gasoline taxes, and supported the Sex Education Bill.

Enough is enough. We need new representation in Olympia. I am writing to encourage you to vote for Jeff Wilson for state senator and for Joel McEntire for state representative

As a Port of Longview commissioner, Wilson has proved his focus on fiscal responsibility by cutting taxes and on running the Port at a profit so that it's a working asset for our community.

Joel McEntire is a program mentor for Western Governors University, a Marine Corps reservist, and a husband and father of three. He holds degrees in science, evolutionary ecology and mathematics. He is ready to fight the Seattle politicians who have waged war against our fishing, forestry and farms.

Both of these men deserve your vote, as does Rep. Jim Walsh.

Let's turn Legislative District 19 red.

Norma Peters

Longview