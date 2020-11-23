Letters: Turbulent seems tame

Andre Stepankowsky is spot on in his Nov. 18 column explaining the local upswing in COVID-19 cases and the resulting lockdown are not Gov. Jay Inslee's fault, but that of "the many COVID deniers who defy face mask orders and restrictions about social gatherings in the name of personal liberty."

In the same edition, I read that a Facebook site says whistleblowers who report businesses that don't comply with COVID prevention should be publicly named, which leaves them open to harassment or other harm. Does that mean crime tips to law enforcement should be public record?

It's bad enough that the outgoing president fails to lead the country out of danger, but now we have representative-elect Joel McEntire also thumbing his nose at this crisis while claiming people's rights are violated by enforced protection against infection and death. What rank, bullheaded ignorance.

And as for Trump's refusal to allow Joe Biden to transition, which endangers national security, it borders on treason. The turbulent 1960s seem tame by comparison.

John M. McClelland

Longview