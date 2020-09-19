 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Trust the facts

Letters: Trust the facts

{{featured_button_text}}

As our country and world grapple with the effects of coronavirus, one fact we all can agree on is that China lied about and hid the virus for weeks. Given everything we've learned, I can't help but wonder, has anyone who's supported the proposed methanol plant in Kalama reconsidered their stance? There are piles of proof showing Northwest Innovation Works' deceit, downplaying environmental impacts, "local" jobs, the amount of pollution filling our air, at least 4.6 million tons of carbon/ghg emissions PER YEAR, the intended use of the methanol for fuel, not plastics, proven by the investors PowerPoint presentation, 25 of 26 pages all about fuel use.The list goes on and on.

Do you still believe what this China owned company told you? Can you truly say with no doubt that you trust NWIW, aka the Chinese Academy of Sciences, aka the Chinese government?

Should China reap the rewards while Kalama, Cowlitz County, Washington state and our planet live with the consequences?

Do you trust them with your life, your grandchildren's?

Denial doesn't change reality. Trust facts, not speculations.

Jennifer Vinnard

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Merits, not labels

In response to Merrylee Lanehart’s Sept. 9 letter to the editor, being a patriot is not exclusive to any particular political party. A commitm…

Letters

Letters: Build the plant

The Department of Ecology has released a draft report stating Northwest Innovation Works improves global air quality. Now is the time we stand…

Letters

Letters: Waste of money

Whether it be restroom renovations for half a million dollars or “White House” renovations for the Port of Longview for $2.4 million, I can’t …

Letters

Letters: Air matters

Southwest Washington residents have been bombarded by "very unhealthy" smoke recently, with Seattle and Portland recording the worst air pollu…

Letters

Letters: Hands off

Last Thursday (Sept. 10) I placed a Biden/Harris sign in my front yard. The next morning I went outside and it was gone. I was furious.

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: All God's people

It was 1954 or 1955 when Aunt Jemima came to Longview for a Quaker Oats promotional. Dressed in her long cotton dress, apron and bandana aroun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News