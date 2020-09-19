Letters: Trust the facts

As our country and world grapple with the effects of coronavirus, one fact we all can agree on is that China lied about and hid the virus for weeks. Given everything we've learned, I can't help but wonder, has anyone who's supported the proposed methanol plant in Kalama reconsidered their stance? There are piles of proof showing Northwest Innovation Works' deceit, downplaying environmental impacts, "local" jobs, the amount of pollution filling our air, at least 4.6 million tons of carbon/ghg emissions PER YEAR, the intended use of the methanol for fuel, not plastics, proven by the investors PowerPoint presentation, 25 of 26 pages all about fuel use.The list goes on and on.