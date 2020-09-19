Letters: Trust the facts

As our country and world grapple with the effects of coronavirus, one fact we all can agree on is that China lied about and hid the virus for weeks. Given everything we've learned, I can't help but wonder, has anyone who's supported the proposed methanol plant in Kalama reconsidered their stance? There are piles of proof showing Northwest Innovation Works' deceit, downplaying environmental impacts, "local" jobs, the amount of pollution filling our air, at least 4.6 million tons of carbon/ghg emissions PER YEAR, the intended use of the methanol for fuel, not plastics, proven by the investors PowerPoint presentation, 25 of 26 pages all about fuel use.The list goes on and on.
Do you still believe what this China owned company told you? Can you truly say with no doubt that you trust NWIW, aka the Chinese Academy of Sciences, aka the Chinese government?
Should China reap the rewards while Kalama, Cowlitz County, Washington state and our planet live with the consequences?
Do you trust them with your life, your grandchildren's?
Denial doesn't change reality. Trust facts, not speculations.
Jennifer Vinnard
Kalama
