Letters: Trump's America

What, wait President Donald Trump is the law and order president?

In my 75 years, I have never seen such anger, riots in the streets, hatred against others because they don't share the same opinion. There are demonstrations all over the country every day with looting, burning and shooting, and this is law and order?

Yes folks, this is Trump's America. He's been in office pushing four years. Hate groups are at an all-time high: white supremacists, Nazis, Ku Klux Klan. For God's sake, there are more than 950 registered groups and this is the Republican idea of greatness?

The war to keep people from voting because they are poor and may vote a different ticket. This is a great America? A president who lies constantly and breaks the law at will and says he can't be prosecuted because he's above the law and blames Joe Biden for his failures and takes credit for Barack Obama's successes.

Somehow the Obama-Biden administration looks really good to me compared to this. I'll take Biden.

Dale Davis

Longview