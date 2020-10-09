 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Trump's America

Letters: Trump's America

{{featured_button_text}}

What, wait President Donald Trump is the law and order president?

In my 75 years, I have never seen such anger, riots in the streets, hatred against others because they don't share the same opinion. There are demonstrations all over the country every day with looting, burning and shooting, and this is law and order?

Yes folks, this is Trump's America. He's been in office pushing four years. Hate groups are at an all-time high: white supremacists, Nazis, Ku Klux Klan. For God's sake, there are more than 950 registered groups and this is the Republican idea of greatness?

The war to keep people from voting because they are poor and may vote a different ticket. This is a great America? A president who lies constantly and breaks the law at will and says he can't be prosecuted because he's above the law and blames Joe Biden for his failures and takes credit for Barack Obama's successes.

Somehow the Obama-Biden administration looks really good to me compared to this. I'll take Biden.

Dale Davis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Character counts

Finding out about someone on social media is not always easy, but you can always find information about Arne Mortensen on Facebook, his Websit…

Letters

Letters: Extraordinary sacrifice

Feb. 23, 1971, Vietnam. Our convoy was ambushed on Highway 19 between An Khe and Pleiku. My platoon was riding security. Ambushes weren't unco…

Letters

Letters: Policy before party

When is it going to end -the divisiveness, the hatred, the riots, the name calling? Why can't we all get along, have intelligent interactions …

Letters

McCrady: Two Takkos?

The recent barrage of negative advertising against Sen. Dean Takko is making me wonder if maybe there are TWO Dean Takkos. Because the Dean Ta…

Letters

Letters: Clock is ticking

At the very moment that I am typing these words, Earth’s carbon budget is rapidly depleting. According to Carbon Brief, the IPCC (Internationa…

Letters

Dickerson: Take responsibility

Interesting to see how Americans view the responsibility for the current virus crisis, with more than half of them placing the blame on our go…

Letters

Letters: Clean alternatives

This letter is in regard to the Kalama Manufacturing and Marine Export Facility's second supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News