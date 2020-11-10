Letters: Trump a poor loser

We knew what a sorry excuse for a human being he is. We knew what a horrible president he is. Now we have confirmation of what a pitifully poor loser he is.
Although anyone with the most rudimentary skills in recognizing human character flaws already knew. Just further evidence that The Donald cares nothing about democracy, nothing about what’s best for the country, nothing about anyone or anything other than himself.
If you think this is coming from a liberal left-winger, you're wrong.
Jim Byrd
Winlock
