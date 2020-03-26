Letters: True patriotism

What is true patriotism? Some say it is sacrificing what we want to give to those in need. Others define it as serving our military. To all of those folks whose battle cry is "Make America Great Again,” I say the only way to make our nation greater still is to bring manufacturing back to American shores.

We are at the mercy of countries who host our manufacturing. Gloves from Malaysia; masks and parts for many products — not just medical — from China. It is not those governments who are the enemy, the enemy is us. By us I mean the laws which allow our manufacturing to be conducted outside these United States because the bottom line is cheaper for corporate America.

Now is the time for corporate America to invest in building plants here, employing here, distributing within our country using USPS (United States Postal Service), railroads, shipping, trucking here. These are jobs well worth the investment and will provide security to Americans economically and emotionally.

It is time to hold both parties accountable to us, the American people, instead of corporate America.