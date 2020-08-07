You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: True lies matter



California is planing to release 18,000 criminals because of COVID-19. Many, many other democratic cities also have released criminals because of COVID-19.

So what is the truth? If masks work, why the social distancing. If social distancing works, why the lock down? Since criminals are already locked down, wouldn't masks be the logical answer? Why release criminals into the general public if these safety measures are supposed to work?

Like I said, true lies. Oh, and don't forget to pay your taxes.

Stephen Waitkus

Kelso

