Letters: True kindness

We need a good news, act of kindness story. I've got a true one.

A recent Saturday morning was crazy. The warming shelter was absolutely packed. The dinner crew had run out of food and the staff ended up cooking the last of the "just in case" food. A friend filled in for me to cook Saturday breakfast and used up all the breakfast items in addition to the two casseroles she brought. I was scurrying around trying to find someone with a vehicle that could safely navigate a foot of snow to go to the store, buy and deliver milk, bananas, coffee, creamer, bagels, etc.

And then I got a Facebook message from Uptown Taxi, who I don't even know that read:

"Good morning. I see that the warming shelter needs some items. We would be happy to have drivers pick up supplies and deliver them at no charge. We are just trying to do our part and know it is difficult for people because of the snow. Please let me know what items you need, and we will take care of it."

Tears of joy ran down my cheeks and my heart was bursting with gratitude. When I went in Sunday morning to cook breakfast, the cupboards were full. It feels like a Longview version of the loaves and fishes story.

I am grateful to Uptown Taxi and the citizens of the community for their unselfish generosity.

B. Jo Brewer

Longview

Catch the latest in Opinion

