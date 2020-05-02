Letters: Truckers thank Woodland

Letters: Truckers thank Woodland

I'm a truck driver from Caldwell, Idaho. I was needing to pick up building supplies in Woodland, on a recent Monday and needed a safe place to stay overnight. What a wonderful surprise to find the volunteers to greet me at the Woodland High School.

I know that a lot of businesses, churches, school district personnel and individuals made this possible, donating food, beverages, staffing the welcome desk, etc.

Hats off to the community of Woodland. It's not easy being a truck driver, and your hospitality makes it all worth it.

Stephen Fosdick

Caldwell, Idaho

