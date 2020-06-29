Letters: Troubled times

Letters: Troubled times

This is a most troubling time. We have an occupant of the White House who engages in unethical and questionable moral conduct, but gets little public resistance from his staff or other elected officials from the same party.

The growth of executive control over our governance must have a few of the founding fathers rolling their graves. I cannot understand why our elected representative cannot rise to listen to her own conscience.

The party has put “loyalty” ahead of the oath to support the constitution. This has been harmful to many poor and middle class people. Where is “compassion” in the Republican Party?

We have an opportunity to improve that situation by voting for Carolyn Long in the upcoming election. Her experiences growing up and ability to listen and relate to people are what’s needed in Washington, D.C.

Greg Lapic

Longview

