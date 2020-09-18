Letters: Tribulations

The Tribulation describes a period of suffering unsurpassed, "such as was not since there was a nation, no, nor shall be (Daniel 12:1). 1 Thessalonians 5:9 the Church is not appointed unto wrath, but unto salvation; Revelation 3:10 the Church will be "kept from the hour of testing that shall come upon the world." The Holy Spirit dwells in the hearts of believes; restrains Satan, and will one day be taken away pointing to the rapture — removing committed Christians from the Earth — then the Tribulation begins.