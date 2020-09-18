Letters: Tribulations

Editor's note: This is a rerun of a letter to the editor printed Aug. 26 that contained errors. Also, the July 8 letter referred to was written by Kathleen Johnson, not Kathleen A. Johnson.
Kathleen Johnson's July 8 letter stated "we're in the Great Tribulation," "global warming is God's final warning" ... "because of too much rebellion and sin, and wicked hearts within."
The Tribulation describes a period of suffering unsurpassed, "such as was not since there was a nation, no, nor shall be (Daniel 12:1). 1 Thessalonians 5:9 the Church is not appointed unto wrath, but unto salvation; Revelation 3:10 the Church will be "kept from the hour of testing that shall come upon the world." The Holy Spirit dwells in the hearts of believes; restrains Satan, and will one day be taken away pointing to the rapture — removing committed Christians from the Earth — then the Tribulation begins.
On Aug. 19, Kathleen Johnson called our President "the bull-in-a-china shop deal maker."
"Rebellion, sin, wicked hearts within" describes the three-legged stool of the Democratic Party: Infanticide (abortion), homosexuality and communism (atheism). Prayer, Bible, Ten Commandments banned from public schools; replaced with "Mindfulness" meditation, evolution, global warming and homosexuality.
If you support what God hates, there will be judgment; we may have celebrated our last Fourth of July.
Lynn Harper
Kelso
