Letters: Transparency counts

In effort to unseat a commissioner Arne Mortensen who has a proven track record, Will Finn has thrown his hat into the ring with the stated preference for the same party. However, using an "if it quacks like a duck" analogy, Finn offers only empty claims of having common party affiliation. Even the placement of his signs finds him with little

Republican camaraderie. Finn also was a no show at the question and answer forum hosted by the party he claims to favor.

In an email to me, and presumably other constituents, Finn made some vague claims to challenge Mortensen, including an often repeated lie about "other members of the current board advocating" to sell the landfill. When I challenged Finn in an email, he responded like politicians do: "I thank you for the email..." Too bad he still didn't address the real issues. Is Finn trying to ride the red wave? Don't be fooled. We need transparency. We need fiscal responsibility. We need Arne Mortensen.

David Koski

Longview

