Letters: Transforming lives through education

As the president of Lower Columbia College, I often hear from our students how LCC has changed their lives. Entire families are impacted by the power of education. Access to an affordable education is at-risk due to the rising costs of education. Textbooks alone can exceed $900. This is why Lower Columbia College developed the Student Success Fund, a nationally acclaimed program. The Student Success Fund allows counselors at LCC to award small emergency grants to students in jeopardy of dropping out or not graduating because they are short on funds needed for tuition, books, childcare, transportation, emergency housing, or tools and school supplies.

On behalf of Lower Columbia College, I would like to thank The Daily News and you, our tremendous community, for supporting the future of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties with the Students in Need campaign. Every dollar raised through the campaign will go to the LCC Student Success Fund.

Since launching the Student Success Fund in 2012, the LCC Foundation has distributed approximately $400,000 in emergency grants to help over 800 students in need. The average grant is around $500. These one-time grants have meant the difference between success and failure for many students, who are either continuing their education or have become proud college graduates.

