Letters: Toss the parrot

Toss the parrot
We need to replace Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Trump’s parrot. She seems incapable of independent thought. She will not have direct contact with people in her district. Her political ads are dead wrong. She is the one against health care, not Carolyn Long.
Our country needs affordable health care for all citizens, not just for the few elected officials.
I have met and discussed ideas with Carolyn Long many times. She is willing and anxious to get out and meet people to discuss ideas. She is bright and forthcoming. We need this kind of representation in Congress.
To follow Trump is a recipe for disaster. Let’s get some honest, caring, dedicated representation. Vote for Carolyn Long.
Douglas Irvine
Kelso
Pervasive problems
I had to look up the definition of “systemic” to make sure I was not confusing it with “systematic.” Systematic refers to an organized procedure. An example of systematic racism would be Adolf Hitler’s organized program to exterminate the Jews. That is not what we have in America.
Systemic refers to a disease that is pervasive throughout the whole body; it is something ubiquitous. If racism is truly systemic, then it is not limited to just one profession — the police, nor to just one race — white people, nor to just one country — America. It is pervasive throughout all the human race. History is replete with examples that wherever there are different nations, races, tribes or clans they hate, abuse and enslave each other.
Current efforts to eliminate racial inequalities are commendable and, I hope, successful. However, they are dealing with the symptoms of the disease and not the disease itself. Jesus said, “out of the heart come evil thoughts, murders... thefts.” We need new hearts. Only Jesus can give you a new heart.
Daryl Erickson
Kelso
Presidential principles
My president must: be honest; pay taxes and obey United States laws; honor and respect the military as Commander in Chief; regard our allies; be frugal as money spent comes from taxpayers; hire qualified employees, not family, nor friends who can be intimidated; love our country by utilizing science technology to solve environmental issues; listen to, work for, represent all, and respect all people, not just those who voted for him; allow and respect all opinions, instead of dictating what he thinks we should believe; and love our country, by supporting our country and us in times of crisis.
That’s why I’m not voting for the incumbent.
I’m voting for the candidate who asks, “What do you, the people want?”
Shirley Shea
Longview
An attack
This letter to the editor is in response to Chuck Woodard’s Sept. 6 letter. I stand corrected.
However, fascism, socialism, imperialism, totalitarianism, Marxism or whatever their guise are still forms of Communism. They are an attack on our nation and our way of life.
Democrat socialists have been filtering this into our society for a long time. Indoctrinating college students with drugs and Communist instructors have been their agenda. Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the mob aren’t trying to hide it, either.
Ocasio-Cortez was at a college fear mongering young drug students that the world was coming to an end. They thought they would have to eat their babies. How low can you go?
I noticed the blatant cowards, Marxist, satanic creature that shot two police officers escaped in a Mercedes.
Wake up people. This is an attack from the inside on our country.
Also, I would like to know who is funding Gov. Jay Inslee and Carolyn Long.
Nancy Lewis
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!