Letters: Toss the parrot

We need to replace Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Trump's parrot. She seems incapable of independent thought. She will not have direct contact with people in her district. Her political ads are dead wrong. She is the one against health care, not Carolyn Long.

Our country needs affordable health care for all citizens, not just for the few elected officials.

I have met and discussed ideas with Carolyn Long many times. She is willing and anxious to get out and meet people to discuss ideas. She is bright and forthcoming. We need this kind of representation in Congress.

To follow Trump is a recipe for disaster. Let's get some honest, caring, dedicated representation. Vote for Carolyn Long.

Douglas Irvine

Kelso