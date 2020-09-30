 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Toss the parrot

Letters: Toss the parrot

{{featured_button_text}}

We need to replace Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Trump's parrot. She seems incapable of independent thought. She will not have direct contact with people in her district. Her political ads are dead wrong. She is the one against health care, not Carolyn Long.

Our country needs affordable health care for all citizens, not just for the few elected officials.

I have met and discussed ideas with Carolyn Long many times. She is willing and anxious to get out and meet people to discuss ideas. She is bright and forthcoming. We need this kind of representation in Congress.

To follow Trump is a recipe for disaster. Let's get some honest, caring, dedicated representation. Vote for Carolyn Long.

Douglas Irvine

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Playing it down

So your aging parent is sick and you take her to her trusted doctor. The doctor says, well, she has the flu or something not even as bad as th…

Letters

Letters: The long-term picture

We are currently in the midst of a global pandemic, catastrophic wildfires, global warming, ocean warming, ocean acidification and sea level rise.

Letters

Letters: Central location

Instead of a new building for the 911 call center behind Lowe's in Longview, why don't the powers that be look into the two big vacancies at t…

Letters

Letters: Demand restitution

“They’re (protest-rioters) not going to stop before election day in November and they're not going to stop after election day,” vice president…

Letters

Letters to the Editor: Myers

Many letters supporting Carolyn Long claim she will work for the people, but the truth is Democrat representatives vote how Nancy Pelosi and D…

Letters

Letters: Health care no 'scheme'

Carolyn Long is a true advocate for sensible health care and does not support a health care “scheme” as our current Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler…

Letters

Letters: Choose Long

I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I vote and work to elect good, hard-working, honest people.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News