Letters: Too much

Letters: Too much

{{featured_button_text}}

The news is consumed in too much useless rhetoric. The people in leadership positions should take heed to the principles of sound debate.

The best example is in the home. The husband has a duty of providing harmony and free discussion. This duty requires the husband to provide leadership. If an issue comes up between husband and wife, he has needs to use logic, facts and finesse in his duty to bring common understanding.

The first order is to collect all the facts and opinions in his mind and present them courteously in the discussion. He needs to listen passionately to opposing views, not interrupting, raising his voice or making disrespectful remarks. In conclusion, needs to reflect on his indisputable points. Then sleep on the couch.

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Falling for lies

While walking into my business last week, I noticed a pop-up petition in the communal parking lot, so I asked what it was about. When she told…

Letters

Letters: More productive

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler recently wrote, "I believe elected officials have a responsibility to bring people together, especially during…

Letters

Letters: Don't ask

Donald J. Trump obviously does not believe "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." Sad.

Letters

Letters: Lie of omission

Seems hard to miss the point of ESSB 5395 that is obvious from the title of the bill (left out of original letter) — "Comprehensive Sexual Hea…

Letters

Letters: Lighten up

I don't mean to sound picky, but whoever prints your paper needs to lighten up on the color pictures.

Letters

Letters: A little extreme

OK, let's see, K.P Clinch, you failed to mention when we had 16,230 cases of COVID-19 that we had 845 deaths in the state of Washington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News