Letters: Too much

The news is consumed in too much useless rhetoric. The people in leadership positions should take heed to the principles of sound debate.

The best example is in the home. The husband has a duty of providing harmony and free discussion. This duty requires the husband to provide leadership. If an issue comes up between husband and wife, he has needs to use logic, facts and finesse in his duty to bring common understanding.

The first order is to collect all the facts and opinions in his mind and present them courteously in the discussion. He needs to listen passionately to opposing views, not interrupting, raising his voice or making disrespectful remarks. In conclusion, needs to reflect on his indisputable points. Then sleep on the couch.

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso