Letters to the Editor

No place to hide from an angry God

Oh, the uproar about the Supreme Court decision to reverse abortion rights.

Ever since the removal of the 10 Commandments from public view, we have treated them as the 10 Suggestions.

Never mind, “Thou shalt not kill.” We have set ourselves up as the authority over life and death. It must be the same crowd that declared “God is dead” years ago. The same ones who removed prayer from our schools so it could be replaced by guards and metal detectors. Instead of peace and security, our children face mass shootings.

How deceived and depraved can we get? Instead of being a light to the world, we give them pictures of angry women demanding the right to kill their children. We masquerade by naming it women’s health. The day is coming when there is no place to hide from an angry God for all the doers and enablers.

More than 60 million innocent babies have been aborted in the USA, sadly.

Justine Buck

Kelso

God desires acknowledgment

I really believe that this generation has no understanding of what putting something before God truly means. God said in Exodus 20:3 “Thou shall have no other gods before me.” and make them to you gods of other substance for He is a jealous God.” God desires acknowledgment. My concern is anything that consumes your time leaving none for God is idolatry.

I see almost everyone carrying their phones, consuming every free moment and I wonder if they ever take time to read their Bible. When problems arise or trouble comes, do they call on God and when he doesn’t come to the aid do they say he’s not there or even exists? But just saying I know there’s a God doesn’t cut the mustard either for it says that even the demons believe and tremble. That is the problem, there is no fear of God today in this world and that’s why it says hell has enlarged its mouth to swallow up God’s people because of a lack of knowledge.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

Thoughts and prayers don’t cut it

One of the two main political parties in America is too radical, too extreme.

Here are just two examples of extreme positions they support.

A 13-year-old rape victim must carry the baby to term and then support it to adulthood. The woman has no bodily autonomy. The state decides what she must do with her body. There is nothing similar to this in our country. The woman is basically a slave for nine months. Of course, once the baby is born the state washes their hands of it.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 has the right to buy a semi-automatic weapon of war. Its only purpose is to kill as efficiently as possible. If its buys it at a gun show the person might not have to complete a federal background check and can buy as many rounds as can be afforded. No training is required. When that person blows a child’s face off, Republicans can only offer their thoughts and prayers.

Nothing they can do.

Bill Tuss

Longview

