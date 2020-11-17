Letters to the Editor: Wright

Wouldn't it be nice to have a president who is for the people of the United States rather than one who is only there for his pride?
We are losing people every day to this virus and all the president does is deny the will of the majority because of pride, but he has time for the golf course. As he has said in the past, you're fired. Now it's time we the people move on and make the USA a better place.
Bob Wright
Kelso
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!