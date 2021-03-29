 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Westerlund

On Page A2 of The Daily News on Tuesday, March 16, was an article stating "....a $27 million settlement for Floyd's family....". This seems excessive, and who ultimately pays for this? THE TAXPAYER(S).

Having watched the death scene many times on television, whenever the "Minneapolis police car" next to Floyd's head was shown, the license plate letters showed POLICE, as if it was a Minnesota vanity plate.

What/who would have a vanity plate stating POLICE? A filming company that does staging for money? Certainly NOT the Minneapolis Police Department. And the $27 million dollar settlement. Could this be a media conspiracy lie? Why has the license plate never been mentioned? I would love to hear from other readers, especially conspiracy theorists.

And, thank you TDN for a brief, but accurate article with the policeman's lawyer name. I do intend to phone his office and ask them the above question(s).

David R. Westerlund

Longview

