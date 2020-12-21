Letters to the Editor: Waitkus

Let's begin, put on your mask, visor, bandana or whatever is "allowed." Stand 12 feet, double the recommended safe distance, downwind of a smoker. Can you see, taste and smell the smoke, whose molecules are substantially larger than a virus? Do you still believe your mandated safety equipment truly is working for you? If a mask or shield makes you feel safer, then wear one. But don't expect everyone to do the same, because the health mandates do not have the power of our laws behind them, they are just recommendations. I can explain it to you, but I can't understand it for you. That's your job.