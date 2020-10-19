Letters to the Editor: Wade

Gov. Jay Inslee's administration has been a total failure of leadership and management:
• Western State Hospital loss of $53 million in federal funding.
• Theft of 650 million taxpayer dollars by Nigerian scammers from the Washington Employment Security Department during COVID-19.
• Release of violent felons into the public with a number reoffending immediately.
• The waste of four million taxpayer dollars on security detail for his failed presidential id while AWAL from his job in Washington state.
• Denial of the CHOP zone in Seattle as it promoted violence and destruction with two murders.
• The exile of Evergreen State College white professor from campus (with taxpayer payment of $450,000 for his recognition).
• "No-new-tax" pledge became a $1 billion proposal for new taxes in his first term.
• Democrats blew the budget in 2020 with $1 billion in new state spending. The Democrates have exhibited zero fiscal responsibility or solutions.
Where have the local Dems, Rep. Brian Blake and Sen. Dean Takko been on these issues?
Rebecca Wade
Longview
