 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor: Wade

Letters to the Editor: Wade

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Jay Inslee's administration has been a total failure of leadership and management:

• Western State Hospital loss of $53 million in federal funding.

• Theft of 650 million taxpayer dollars by Nigerian scammers from the Washington Employment Security Department during COVID-19.

• Release of violent felons into the public with a number reoffending immediately.

• The waste of four million taxpayer dollars on security detail for his failed presidential id while AWAL from his job in Washington state.

• Denial of the CHOP zone in Seattle as it promoted violence and destruction with two murders.

• The exile of Evergreen State College white professor from campus (with taxpayer payment of $450,000 for his recognition).

• "No-new-tax" pledge became a $1 billion proposal for new taxes in his first term.

• Democrats blew the budget in 2020 with $1 billion in new state spending. The Democrates have exhibited zero fiscal responsibility or solutions.

Where have the local Dems, Rep. Brian Blake and Sen. Dean Takko been on these issues?

Rebecca Wade

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: Past lessons

During the current pandemic, there has been much talk about science, but little effective application of the science that is established. It i…

Letters

Letters: Finn must win

A very important election is upon us in Cowlitz County. After four years of Arne Mortensen costing county taxpayers about $400,000 in salary a…

Letters

Letters: Prevention is caring

Don’t be afraid of COVID is an evil thing to say to those of us who lost our loved ones to COVID-19. That statement lacks the compassion and h…

Letters

Letters: Long is focused

I just watched (Oct. 9) the League of Women Voters debate between Third Congressional District candidates Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long.

Letters

Letters: Vote Weber

As a fellow Rotarian and a violinist with the local symphony, I've known Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber for nearly 30 years.

Letters

Letters: Self-interested

The average American pays almost 15 times more in federal income tax than our billionaire president. In an entire year, he only paid $750. Pre…

Letters

Letters: Finn must win

A very important election is upon us in Cowlitz County. After four years of Arne Mortensen costing county taxpayers about $400,000 in salary a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News