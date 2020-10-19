Letters to the Editor: Wade

Gov. Jay Inslee's administration has been a total failure of leadership and management:

• Western State Hospital loss of $53 million in federal funding.

• Theft of 650 million taxpayer dollars by Nigerian scammers from the Washington Employment Security Department during COVID-19.

• Release of violent felons into the public with a number reoffending immediately.

• The waste of four million taxpayer dollars on security detail for his failed presidential id while AWAL from his job in Washington state.

• Denial of the CHOP zone in Seattle as it promoted violence and destruction with two murders.

• The exile of Evergreen State College white professor from campus (with taxpayer payment of $450,000 for his recognition).

• "No-new-tax" pledge became a $1 billion proposal for new taxes in his first term.

• Democrats blew the budget in 2020 with $1 billion in new state spending. The Democrates have exhibited zero fiscal responsibility or solutions.

Where have the local Dems, Rep. Brian Blake and Sen. Dean Takko been on these issues?