Letters to the Editor: Van Curen

It is nearly impossible to write a timely letter concerning the crimes and outrages of President Donald Trump. As soon as you formulate a response to some outrage, another emerges in the next news cycle and the world moves on.

Millions of people have been waiting for his “The King Has No Clothes” moment, where Republicans would rise up to denounce him.

Alas, we have seen violations of the Impoundment Control Act proved beyond any reasonable doubt, violations of the Emoluments Clause, the rending of tender age children from their parents’ arms, his cowering submission to Vladimir Putin followed by Putin offering bounties on United States military personnel scalps and more, all without a peep of objection.

Now, however, perhaps the two most outrageous outrages of all have come to light. He referred to fallen Marines in World War II in France as “suckers and losers” and Bob Woodward’s new book reveals he has known the severity of COVID-19 since it began and downplayed it for his own political reasons.

What say you now Republicans and Jaime Hererra Beutler in particular?

Dave Van Curen

Longview

