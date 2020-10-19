 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor: Treichel-Wheeler

Letters to the Editor: Treichel-Wheeler

{{featured_button_text}}

I lost my dad to COVID-19 on April 25, after he fought for his life for 30 days on a ventilator.

The gravity of that statement is still difficult to comprehend.

My kids ask why papa had to go so soon and we all feel many years were robbed from us in such a tragic way. Since his passing, my family has witnessed such a lack of compassion in our community, whether it is online, at the grocery store, at dinner overhearing loud conversations two booths down and more.

Things like “It’s a hoax” or “Hardly anyone dies from it” and speculating that “something else” must have killed these people and not COVID-19. Fighting about mask mandates or witnessing a woman mocking people on ventilators sick from corona virus, with my kids sadly overhearing.

PLEASE have more compassion, more public awareness in conversations surrounding COVID-19. Not everyone has been as lucky as you to avoid the tragic experience of losing a loved one this way. Just be kind. We are real people missing our dad/papa.

Stacey Treichel-Wheeler

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: Past lessons

During the current pandemic, there has been much talk about science, but little effective application of the science that is established. It i…

Letters

Letters: Finn must win

A very important election is upon us in Cowlitz County. After four years of Arne Mortensen costing county taxpayers about $400,000 in salary a…

Letters

Letters: Prevention is caring

Don’t be afraid of COVID is an evil thing to say to those of us who lost our loved ones to COVID-19. That statement lacks the compassion and h…

Letters

Letters: Long is focused

I just watched (Oct. 9) the League of Women Voters debate between Third Congressional District candidates Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long.

Letters

Letters: Vote Weber

As a fellow Rotarian and a violinist with the local symphony, I've known Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber for nearly 30 years.

Letters

Letters: Self-interested

The average American pays almost 15 times more in federal income tax than our billionaire president. In an entire year, he only paid $750. Pre…

Letters

Letters: Finn must win

A very important election is upon us in Cowlitz County. After four years of Arne Mortensen costing county taxpayers about $400,000 in salary a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News