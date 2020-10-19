Letters to the Editor: Treichel-Wheeler

I lost my dad to COVID-19 on April 25, after he fought for his life for 30 days on a ventilator.

The gravity of that statement is still difficult to comprehend.

My kids ask why papa had to go so soon and we all feel many years were robbed from us in such a tragic way. Since his passing, my family has witnessed such a lack of compassion in our community, whether it is online, at the grocery store, at dinner overhearing loud conversations two booths down and more.

Things like “It’s a hoax” or “Hardly anyone dies from it” and speculating that “something else” must have killed these people and not COVID-19. Fighting about mask mandates or witnessing a woman mocking people on ventilators sick from corona virus, with my kids sadly overhearing.

PLEASE have more compassion, more public awareness in conversations surrounding COVID-19. Not everyone has been as lucky as you to avoid the tragic experience of losing a loved one this way. Just be kind. We are real people missing our dad/papa.

Stacey Treichel-Wheeler

Longview