Letters to the Editor: Steppert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One quality I look for when deciding on a candidate is leadership. No issue greater illustrates the urgent need for fresh leadership than the federal government's inadequate response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Carolyn Long is a problem solver. She has released a pandemic recovery plan to expand unemployment benefits, protect our students and teachers in getting the kids back in class, investing in programs for small businesses, expand access to job training, and restore our crumbling infrastructure. She will also work to strengthen our health care system so every American has access to affordable health care, and no-cost testing, treatment, and an eventual vaccine for COVID-19.

With nearly 200,000 deaths, small businesses shuttering, and unemployment rates through the roof, it is clearer than ever that we need leaders who have the moral and political will to save American lives and livelihoods. Carolyn Long is that problem solver who will help the Third Congressional District recover from this disastrous pandemic.

Join me in electing Carolyn to Congress on Nov. 3

John Steppert

Longview