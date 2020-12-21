 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Stanley

A big thank you to all the care givers at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center during my last visit.

And thank you to the Christian lady who bought the groceries at Safeway. We will look for an opportunity to pay it forward.

Daniel Stanley

Longview

